Houston City Hall Hosts First-Ever Nigerian Exhibit: Feels Like Home In Collaboration With The Mayor's Office Of Cultural Affairs

Celebrating Artistic Heritage and Local Nigerian Icons

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeLead, Inc and SixSense proudly announces the "Feels Like Home" Nigerian Exhibit in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, a groundbreaking celebration of Nigerian culture, heritage, and contributions to the Houston community. For the first time in history, Houston City Hall will host a curated exhibit showcasing artwork by talented local Nigerian artists and spotlighting notable Nigerians in Houston.

"People from around the world choose to make Houston home," stated Necole S. Irvin, MOCA Director. "The Feels Like Home series seeks to explore and celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and stories that weave together the vibrant fabric of our city, and in this second exhibit of the series, we add another thread to the pattern of Houston. The displayed artworks and masquerades have sparked thought-provoking discussions that we hope lead to a deeper understanding of the diverse Nigerian culture."

This special exhibit opened October 21, 2024, creating a dynamic space for residents and visitors alike to experience the rich tapestry of Nigerian heritage through striking visual art, artifacts, masquerades, and inspiring profiles of local Nigerian icons. Through vivid artwork, photography, and interactive displays, the "Feels Like Home" theme will take visitors on a journey, exploring the pride, resilience, and vibrant cultural traditions that have shaped both Nigeria and the Nigerian Diaspora in Houston.

"'Feels Like Home' is more than just an exhibit; it is a cultural touchstone for Houstonians to experience the beauty, creativity, and profound impact of the Nigerian community within our city," said Linda Anukwuem, Executive Director of WeLead, Inc. "We invite everyone to join us in honoring our Nigerian neighbors and learning more about the heritage that connects us all."

Highlights of the exhibit (on three separate floors) include:



Artwork by Local Nigerian Artists: Featuring paintings from Oluseyi Soyege, Chukwunonso Ofili, and Gbenga Ayeni, the exhibit highlights the vision and talent of Nigerian artists living in Houston. Each piece reflects unique perspectives on identity, family, and the concept of home. Profiles of Notable Nigerians: Discover the inspiring stories of Houstonians of Nigerian descent such Ime Udoka-Head Coach for the Houston Rockets, Tobi Nwigwe – Visionary, Artist, and Entrepreneur, and Ope Amosu – Culinary Entrepreneur who have made significant contributions across various sectors, from business and academia to the arts and community leadership.

The exhibit will be open to the public from October 21, 2024, through January 3, 2025, at Houston City Hall, located at 900 Bagby, Houston, Texas 77002. The exhibit is in multiple locations across City Hall, City Hall Annex, and the tunnel between. Admission is free, and the exhibit will be accessible during standard City Hall hours.

Please click here to RSVP for the Opening Reception on November 15, 2024.

This exhibit is made possible by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. Sponsors include Wazobia Market, WeLead, SixSense, and Culturally Naija.

For more information, please contact:

Linda Anukwuem

[email protected]

(832) 452 - 7784

Come celebrate with us and experience the warmth, depth, and diversity of the Nigerian community in Houston at "Feels Like Home."

