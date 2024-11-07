Qatar Chairs 26Th GCC Meeting Of Undersecretaries Of Transport Ministries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar yesterday chaired 26th Meeting of the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

The meeting was chaired by Hassan Al Hail, Advisor to the of Transport, and attended by the GCC undersecretaries of the ministries of transport and the Assistant Secretary for Economic and Development Affairs of the Secretariat General of the GCC H E Khalid Ali Salim Al Sunaidi.

The meeting discussed the topics related to the GCC Railways Authority and the GCC Railway Project and its latest updates, as well as the General Agreement for Connecting the States of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf to the Railway Project. The meeting also discussed work progress on the land transportation strategy for the GCC States and the executive regulations of the GCC uniform system for universal land transportation.

On maritime and harbours, the meeting discussed controls of conventional merchant vessels' access to the waters and harbors of the GCC States, and the quays accommodating that type of vessels.

The meeting also discussed the uniform conditions and controls for granting driving licenses to the offshore units not subject to international maritime conventions. Also discussed were several other topics relating to cooperation and coordination in transportation among GCC countries. Recommendations have been reported to the GCC Transport Ministers' Committee for endorsement during their 26th meeting tomorrow, November 7.