Jordan, Palestine Explore Ways To Strengthen Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) -- of Industry, Trade, and Yarub Qudah met with Palestinian Minister of Mohammad Amour on Thursday to discuss strategies for enhancing Jordanian-Palestinian cooperation, particularly in the economic sector.During the meeting, both ministers examined ongoing efforts to resolve challenges impacting trade flow and goods exchange between Jordan and Palestine. They also discussed initiatives to expand the scope of economic collaboration.Qudah reiterated Jordan's steadfast support for the Palestinian people, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II. In response, Amour expressed gratitude for Jordan's ongoing support and highlighted the Kingdom's humanitarian assistance to Gaza.