Jordan Showcases Tourism Potential At London's WTM

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) - The Jordan Board (JTB) marked its presence at the World (WTM) in London, led by JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat.Joining JTB at the event were key Jordanian tourism stakeholders, including the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, Royal Jordanian Airlines, the Jordan Heritage Revival Company, and 23 tourism offices and hotels from Jordan.In a statement issued Thursday, the JTB highlighted the launch of Jordan's latest promotional on the opening day of the exhibition.During a press conference, Arabiyat announced that Jordan had earned a distinguished award from Lonely Planet, and that the "Jordan Trail" had been selected among the world's top tourism experiences for 2025.Arabiyat also met with Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, to explore collaborative tourism initiatives between Jordan and Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the strong ties between the two kingdoms across various sectors and discussed strategies to boost regional tourism.Jordan's Ambassador in London, Manar Dabbas, underscored that Jordan's participation in WTM demonstrates its commitment to increasing international visibility and promoting its diverse tourism offerings.Dabbas noted that the partnership with London represents a strategic move to strengthen tourism and investment connections and foster new economic opportunities.The JTB further revealed that Jordan will host three major global tourism events in 2025, focusing on sustainable tourism, investment-driven tourism development, and a wedding planning conference in Aqaba, set to spotlight Jordan as a prime destination for unique tourism experiences.