JTB Wins Best Digital Campaign Award For "Kingdom Of Time

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) - The Jordan Board (JTB) has received the prestigious Best Digital Campaign award from the London Arabia Organization for its "Kingdom of Time" campaign, which garnered international attention by showcasing Jordan's unique cultural and tourism offerings.In a statement on Thursday, the JTB highlighted that this award is a testament to its ongoing efforts to elevate Jordan's global presence as a prime destination.The "Kingdom of Time" campaign is part of a comprehensive digital strategy designed to promote the kingdom's top tourist sites, with a focus on highlighting its rich heritage.By utilizing advanced digital marketing techniques, the campaign has positioned Jordan among the world's most distinguished tourist destinations.Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the JTB, expressed pride in receiving the award, commending the creativity and dedication of the teams involved in designing and executing the campaign.Arabiyat emphasized that this recognition serves as a significant motivator for the JTB to continue enhancing Jordan's appeal as a global tourism hub, while offering unique experiences to international visitors.The award is a mark of excellence in promoting tourism through digital channels, and this win highlights Jordan's ability to leverage modern technology to boost the tourism sector. This achievement also supports the broader goal of strengthening the national economy and ensuring the sustainability of Jordan's tourism industry.