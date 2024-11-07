ICT Sector Achievements: Significant Progress In Digital Transformation Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- The information and communications sector has demonstrated significant progress, as outlined in the latest findings from the executive program for Economic Modernization Vision (2023-2025).By the third quarter of 2024, the country has successfully digitized 1,440 services, achieving 60% of its target for the year as part of its digital transformation initiatives.In support of youth employment, the "Youth, Technology, and Jobs" program has completed its Growth Jordan Project (Business Development), establishing partnerships with 10 companies to facilitate their expansion.Additionally, the "freelance business platforms" initiative has provided training to 300 individuals, equipping them to leverage digital platforms for offering their services.As part of a broader training initiative, 479 students have acquired job skills, while 250 beneficiaries have completed cloud computing training. Coordination efforts are underway with several universities to train an additional 5,000 youth in vital digital and job skills.The report also highlighted the successful training of 100 beneficiaries through the British Council, as well as a contract with an intermediary company to support 20 startups.Moreover, advancements have been made in upgrading systems for 10 government institutions as part of the digital transformation strategy, alongside the second phase of the National Invoicing System project in collaboration with the Income and Sales Tax Department.