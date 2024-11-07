Royal Jordanian Adjusts Aqaba Flights Amid Airport Equipment Upgrades

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian announced temporary adjustments to its flight schedule to and from King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba this month, due to upgrades to the airport's air navigation equipment by relevant authorities.In a statement on Thursday, the airline indicated that some flights may be rescheduled or canceled during November as a result of these updates.Royal Jordanian affirmed its commitment to maintaining high safety standards and minimizing disruptions to times, noting that it is coordinating closely with authorities to limit operational changes. The airline urged travelers to visit its website or contact the call center at 0096265100000 for the latest updates.