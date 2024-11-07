Report Highlights Progress On Economic Modernization Vision's Water Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) -- A recent progress report on Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025 revealed significant strides in the water sector, with ongoing negotiations on contractual terms for the National Water Desalination and Project.The project, a core initiative to address Jordan's water scarcity, aims to desalinate approximately 300 million cubic meters of water from the Gulf of Aqaba for distribution across the Kingdom's governorates.The report, issued by the Performance Follow-up Unit at the Prime Ministry, underscores efforts to enhance water resources by identifying new sources, increasing strategic reserves, drilling new wells, and improving well collection and transport systems. In Mafraq, wells have been drilled in Subha and al-Rafaiyat, while the Aqab area has seen new wells added, including Well 5 and three production wells in the Disa area of Aqaba.Additional efforts are underway to advance water treatment infrastructure, including studies and designs for water treatment plants, groundwater desalination projects, and wastewater treatment facilities to utilize treated water for irrigation purposes.The report also notes ongoing campaigns to strengthen regulatory control over water resources and networks, aiming to safeguard water resources and improve supply sustainability.In line with governance improvements, the water sector has adopted a comprehensive project follow-up system, tracking project progress monthly and updating national plans for sanitation, water infrastructure, and surface water resources at the governorate level. These inputs contribute to a broader investment program for the water sector.Furthermore, the report details projects to rehabilitate water networks across Jordan, reducing technical and administrative water losses. A targeted meter replacement initiative and measures against unauthorized water use have contributed to a 3.7% reduction in water loss compared to 2022, strengthening the sector's financial stability and increasing water availability per capita.In energy efficiency, the report highlights the completion of the treated water pumping station rehabilitation project in Aqaba, including pump replacements. Advisory services for a 24 MW solar energy initiative, the PV Roadmap, are also complete, with ongoing solar energy and energy efficiency projects to bolster sustainable operations within the water sector.