Fayez: Jordan Joined Efforts To Achieve World Peace

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -Senate President, Faisal Fayez, said Jordan, under King Abdullah II's leadership, joins efforts aimed to make peace to create an environment of tolerance, justice, respect for the law and cooperation.Fayez made the remarks in his speech at the 15th Bosphorus Summit, which kicked off Thursday, in Istanbul under the theme: "Building Bridges Towards the Future: Peace, and Sustainability."Fayez also commended "deep-rooted, strong" Jordanian-Turkish relations, based on mutual respect and common interests.In this context, he referred to "continuous" bilateral communications, in a bid to achieve a "secure and stable" future for the region's countries and its peoples.Echoing persistent challenges to prosperity, he noted "sustainable" development cannot be achieved, bridges of inter-society cooperation cannot be built, and a world that enjoys security, stability and peace cannot be reached amid the chaos, political conflicts and wars that are sweeping the world now.Fayez said sustainable and desired development draws "remarkable" interest as the "first" line of defense in facing the challenges of hunger, poverty and unemployment, and countering the issues of extremism, terrorism and the tendency for hatred and violence.Fayez stressed the importance of "optimally" integrating technology and modern techniques to achieve sustainable development goals.Fayez also noted action to harness these options as a "proactive tool to dodge crises and enable decision-makers to take "preventive" measures to protect fragile societies and address comprehensive development challenges.