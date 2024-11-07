National Aid Fund, Good Neighbors Organization Partner For Economic Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) - The National Aid Fund (NAF) signed a cooperation agreement with the Good Neighbors organization on Thursday to enhance the economic independence of Jordanian families by providing professional training and entrepreneurship programs tailored to beneficiaries' interests.NAF Director General Khitam Shneikat emphasized that the training programs will align with participants' skills and aspirations, aiming to empower them economically and facilitate their transition from aid dependency to self-sustaining productivity and leadership. This initiative, she noted, supports NAF's strategic objectives in economic empowerment.Shneikat highlighted the need to focus on previously underserved areas for these training and employment projects. "Expanding the scope of beneficiaries will provide wider opportunities for skill development, helping them either enter the job market or establish their own ventures," he noted.She also emphasized the importance of coordinating with local community associations in these regions to improve living standards.Good Neighbors Regional Director Rasim Ghoul underscored the significance of this collaboration, noting its potential to build capabilities among families, especially in remote areas, thereby alleviating their financial challenges.