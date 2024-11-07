Jordan, US Explore Economic Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) - of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Qudah, met with US Ambassador Yael Lempert on Thursday to discuss avenues for strengthening the partnership between Jordan and the United States, especially in economic cooperation.In a statement from the ministry, Qudah highlighted the 75-year history of cooperation between the two nations, describing it as a foundation for further enhancing economic collaboration.He underscored the role of King Abdullah II and US administrations in fostering this relationship, which has seen substantial growth due to the US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement, in effect since 2001. The agreement, Qudah noted, has been instrumental in facilitating economic ties and supporting Jordan's economic development.Lempert reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Jordan, emphasizing the importance of expanding joint efforts in key sectors, particularly those related to economic growth.The ambassador expressed optimism about building on the strong economic frameworks already in place to benefit both nations.Trade figures reflect the success of this partnership, with Jordan's exports to the US market reaching $2.80 billion in 2023, while imports from the United States stood at $1.65 billion.