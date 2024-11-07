Jordan, KOICA Sign $10.5M Agreement To Modernize Jerash Water Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) - The of Water and Irrigation signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to fund a comprehensive water infrastructure project in Jerash's Naseem area.The $10.5 million grant, fully financed by KOICA, aims to modernize and rehabilitate the water networks, bolstering water resilience amid Jordan's water challenges.The project will involve the of a new pumping station, the replacement of existing booster pumps, and the installation of smaller distribution pumps. A key component includes a 2,000-cubic-meter water storage tank and a new 7.8-kilometer transmission line, with diameters ranging from 200 to 250 millimeters. An additional 79.5 kilometers of outdated water networks will be rehabilitated.To enhance water management, the project will establish district metering areas (DMA) and install various water flow measurement devices, pressure-reducing valves, and a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.Minister Raed Abu Saud, during the signing ceremony with KOICA's Jordan Office Director, Soyoung Kim, highlighted Jordan's strategic efforts to address water shortages, particularly in the north, which faces heightened demand due to the refugee crisis.He emphasized that Jordan's initiatives, such as integrated water management and the reuse of treated water, reflect its commitment to efficient water resource management.This agreement marks the third collaborative project with KOICA, following previous grants totaling $30 million.Soyoung praised Jordan's progress in water sector development and its humanitarian response to the refugee influx, reaffirming South Korea's commitment to supporting Jordan in addressing ongoing water challenges.