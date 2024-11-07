21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD54.2 Per Gram In Local Market

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- The current selling price of 21-karat gold, the favored choice among citizens in the local market, reached JD54.20 per gram on Thursday in goldsmiths' shops, compared to a buying price of JD52.20.As per the daily bulletin released by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, the selling price of one gram of 24-karat stood at JD62.40, while 18-karat was priced at JD48.10.

