Doosan Robotics To Showcase 'Revolutionary High Payload Cobots' At Pack Expo Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Doosan Robotics to showcase 'revolutionary high payload cobots' at Pack Expo

Doosan Robotics , a collaborative cobot maker, is set to demonstrate the versatility and wide range of applications of its collaborative robots at Pack 2024.

At this year's show, Doosan will present its cutting-edge cobot solutions at several partner booths, highlighting its technology's versatility and transformative impact on the packaging industry.

Pack Expo is the premier event for the packaging industry, bringing together professionals worldwide to explore the latest innovations in packaging technology. The event takes place November 3-6, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

Doosan is is also making progress in the high-payload cobot market, introducing the first 55 lbs payload cobot (H-Series) and now the all-new P3020, the world's most powerful cobot for palletizing.

The P3020 features a 66 lbs payload, the longest reach of any cobots at 6-feet and is the company's first 5-axis structure cobot built specifically for assisting in palletizing automation.

The P3020 can palletize from floor to 6-feet high (stacking up to 10 layers of boxes approximately 8 inches tall) using its simple fixed base without a lift. Doosan is now accepting orders for the P3020. Customers can visit doosanrobotics for more information.

These cobots are revolutionizing the packaging industry by enabling mobile applications on production lines and allowing companies to reallocate resources efficiently.

The company's cobots are designed to be versatile and easily implemented, supplementing the workforce and boosting operational efficiency. Additionally, Doosan cobots boast the highest functional safety level, Performance Level e, Category 4 for their industry-leading designs.

Doosan will be at Pack Expo 2024 to experience the future of packaging automation. Witness live demonstrations of the company's cobots and discover how Doosan is transforming the industry.