Drone Attack On Kyiv: High-Rise Building On Fire In Pecherskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from an enemy drone fell on a residential high-rise building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The upper floors of a high-rise building are on fire in the Pecherskyi district. All emergency services are at the scene," he wrote.

Klitschko stressed that the attack on the Ukrainian capital was ongoing.

"People are being evacuated from a high-rise building in the Pecherskyi district where a fire broke out as a result of an enemy drone attack. No one has turned to medics so far. Brigades are on duty at the scene," the mayor said.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration confirmed reports of drone debris hitting the building.

"Due to a Russian UAV attack on Kyiv, debris fell on an apartment building in the Pecherskyi district. According to preliminary reports, there is heavy smoke," the post said.

After some time, the administration added: "In the Pecherskyi district, the building structures were partially destroyed on the 31st floor. There is heavy smoke. A State Emergency Service unit is working."

According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.