BOLT ON Technology Launches Shop Success Suite: Revolutionizing Auto Repair Shop Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our goal was to create a single solution to many of the biggest pain points that auto repair shops face by bringing together tools to support shop growth and operations in an efficient way.” - John Oechsle, Chief Executive Officer at BOLT ON TechnologyTAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BOLT ON is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Shop Success Suite , an innovative suite of solutions designed to enhance efficiency, improve workflow, and maximize profitability for auto repair shops across the nation.



Redefining Success with Comprehensive Solutions



“Our goal was to create a single solution to many of the biggest pain points that auto repair shops face by bringing together tools and technologies to support shop growth and operations in an efficient and effective way. We have seen a 39% increase in Annual Repair Order for shops on the Shop Success Suite.” said John Oechsle, Chief Executive Officer at BOLT ON Technology.



The Shop Success Suite was built to address the core needs of today's repair shops and the hardworking team members who keep them running with an impressive lineup of powerful features:



. Streamlined Communications: Keep customers engaged with personalized messages and appointment reminders via text and email. Manage campaigns through one streamlined platform.



. Simplified Payments: Our solutions enable seamless handling of invoices and secure payment links, helping to save time and effort for both the shop and customers.



. Increase ARO: Track key performance indicators like car count and margin, while gaining marketing insights to ramp up efforts during peak times.



. DVI Options : choose from our basic or advanced digital vehicle inspection options to best suit your budget and customer needs.



. Manage Reviews: Enhance your auto shop's online presence by encouraging five-star reviews and managing feedback effectively, ensuring a strong digital reputation.



. Improve Workflow: Digital tools help reduce paperwork, track customer data, and provide insights into customer visit behavior, fostering trust and long-term relationships.



Built on a Proven Foundation, Designed for the Future



The new Shop Success Suite is designed to empower shops of all sizes by combining cutting-edge technology with the reliability of our established systems. From improving vehicle inspections with high-definition images to securely managing payments and communications, our suite is built to grow with your business. Through seamless integrations with the most respected shop management systems on the market, BOLT ON Technology ensures a seamless transition to web-based platforms, offering flexibility, scalable growth, and enhanced data security.



About BOLT ON Technology



BOLT ON Technology is a leading provider of technology-driven automotive solutions dedicated to improving shop efficiency and enhancing customer relationships. With a commitment to ongoing innovation and customer support, BOLT ON Technology aspires to equip repair shops with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market.



For more information on how BOLT ON Technology's Shop Success Suite can support the success of your auto repair business, please visit or contact us directly.

Heather Lamm

BOLT ON Technology

...

