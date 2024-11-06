FIA Arrests 34 Afghan Nationals Attempting To Travel Abroad Using Fake Pakistani Ids
(Tribal News Network)
The federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended 34 Afghan nationals attempting to leave Pakistan with counterfeit national identity cards and passports.
According to Additional Director FIA Rizwan Shah, the suspects had illegally entered Pakistan through the Chaman border. The arrests followed the detention of two suspicious foreign nationals at NADRA's mega center, leading to a subsequent raid on a hostel where 32 more Afghans were taken into custody.
The FIA recovered fake Pakistani ID cards, Afghan Tazkira documents, and Afghan passports from the suspects. The detained individuals, including young men and minors, were reportedly acquiring forged Pakistani documents with the assistance of agents to facilitate their travel to Gulf countries.
Shah stated that raids are underway to apprehend the agents involved. Additionally, the investigation will probe the potential involvement of NADRA and passport office employees in the illegal operation.
