Primary Schools Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shut Down As Teachers Announce Sit-In Protest

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Teaching activities in all primary across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been suspended starting today, as primary school teachers, under the banner of the All Primary Teachers Association (APTA), have announced a sit-in at Jinnah Park, Peshawar.

According to APTA President Aziz Ullah, teachers from over 26,000 primary schools in the province will gather at Jinnah Park after 11 AM to protest in support of their demands.



He stated that the provincial government has failed to implement the approved decision on teachers' upgradation, causing widespread frustration among educators. "Over 100,000 primary school teachers will converge on Peshawar, and the protest will continue until our demands are met," Aziz Ullah emphasized.

APTA has also issued a written statement affirming that the protest will persist until the government fulfills its demands. The shutdown has disrupted educational activities throughout the province.