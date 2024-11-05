Champions League: Gyokeres' Hat-Trick Help Sporting Hammer Man City 4-1

(MENAFN- IANS) Lisbon, Nov 6 (IANS) Viktor Gyokeres' hat-trick helped Sporting CP come from behind to crush Manchester City in the Champions League.

This Sporting's first win in 27 matches on Manchester City.

Phil Foden's strike had given the English champions an early lead, before Geovany Quenda found Gyokeres for the equaliser.

The hosts scored twice in quick succession at the start of the second half, Maximiliano Araujo finishing off a well-worked team goal straight from kick-off before Gyokeres converted a penalty.

Erling hit the crossbar from another penalty, before Gyokeres converted his second spot kick of the evening to wrap up a memorable final home game in charge for outgoing coach Ruben Amorim.

City slip down to sixth in the Champions League table with seven points from four games at what is the halfway stage of our league programme.

“Congratulations to Sporting Lisbon for the game. We had a fantastic first half, now we are struggling to score. We create and concede when the opponents don't do much. The first half was really good, we scored a goal, but every pass, the simple things we missed sometimes," City boss Pep Guardiola said.

“It can happen. After the third and the fourth we have to avoid it. Emotionally we were not stable enough and in this competition you have to be stable. At 2-1, many things can happen. We have to be emotionally more stable," he added.