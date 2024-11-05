14 lose their lives in roof collapse at Serbian train station

(MENAFN) A catastrophic roof collapse at a train station in Novi Sad, Serbia, has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 14 people, with dozens more injured, according to an announcement from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday. The incident, which occurred around noon local time, shocked the nation and sparked an immediate investigation into the causes of the collapse.



As of Friday evening, the cause of the roof's sudden failure remains unknown, but President Vucic assured the public that a thorough inquiry would be conducted. He also vowed that those responsible for the accident would be held accountable. "This is a terrible tragedy, and we will make sure that those responsible are brought to justice," Vucic said in his address to the nation.



Surveillance footage of the tragic event captured the horrifying moment when the concrete canopy at the station suddenly gave way, sending debris crashing down on the unsuspecting passengers. At the time of the collapse, several people were inside the station, either waiting for trains or sitting on benches. Local media reports indicate that around 30 people were injured, with at least three individuals suffering from serious injuries. Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed that these individuals were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.



Following the disaster, the Serbian government declared Saturday a national day of mourning to honor the victims. The country’s leaders expressed their sorrow, and messages of condolences began pouring in from around the world, including from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered his sympathies to Serbian President Vucic.



In the immediate aftermath of the collapse, a massive emergency response was launched, with dozens of emergency workers and medical personnel dispatched to the site to assist in the rescue and recovery operations. Police officers were also seen patrolling the area, and cranes were brought in to remove the rubble and clear the debris from the collapsed roof. The station, a key transport hub in the city, remained closed as the cleanup and investigation efforts continued into the evening.



The tragic event has left the local community and the country at large in shock, as many questions remain about the safety standards and maintenance procedures at the station. Serbia has a history of infrastructure challenges, and this latest disaster has raised concerns about the condition of public buildings and transport facilities across the country.

