Effortless Cleaning Power With LG's High-Performance A9T Ultra Vacuum Cleaner

With the weather entering its next phase of change towards winter, we can expect a few strong winds outside. With these winds comes dust and dirt, which in turn sets up the time for more regular cleaning. However, if you are thinking of lugging around your vacuum cleaner and then your mop around your house, not to worry, as LG's premium high-performance A9T Ultra Vacuum Cleaner is here to do the job!

The LG A9 Ultra Vacuum cleaner is a powerhouse cleaning appliance, equipped with advanced features for a thorough and efficient cleaning experience. While it ensures deep cleaning with strong suction power, it also helps with mopping, thanks to the Power Drive MopTM. With this functionality, the A9T Ultra provides a dual-functionality, ensuring your home is not only dust-free but also spotlessly clean. It also has a 5-step filtration system that filters 99.99% of dust and dirt, leaving your home environment healthier.

It also comes with a convenient and sleekly designed All-in-One charging tower. This tower allows for easy storage of the vacuum cleaner and its accessories neatly in one place, while also doubling as a charging station, providing the flexibility to charge anywhere at any time. In addition to this, the tower also empties the dustbin automatically, keeping it clean at all times.

The A9T Vacuum itself is packed with features, such as a Smart Inverter MotorTM, which provides high efficiency and durability. It also comes with a Dual Battery, providing up to 80 minutes of run time in regular mode and 40 minutes in Power mode. With the Turbo mode, you can clean even the most stubborn dirt and stains. With its Dual battery packs, you can clean and charge at the same time as well. The LG A9T Ultra also includes multiple accessories such as a crevice tool, a 2-in-1 combination tool, and a flexible tool to ensure you can clean every corner of your home. The vacuum itself is ergonomic in nature, and can be adjusted to different lengths for comfortable use, while the LED display makes it easy to check on battery and power levels.

The LG A9T Ultra is connected to the LG ThinQ app, where users can check the status of the filter, battery charge and even run diagnosis and cleaning history, through a single app. It comes with multiple accessories that allow for easier and comprehensive cleaning, be it dust, fur or even in crevices.

