'Tinseltown Christmas,' Debuts As Sarah Mae Chilton's First Holiday Radio Hit Single

Sarah Mae Chilton's new worldwide holiday hit single,“Tinseltown Christmas”

Sarah Mae Chilton's new classic nostalgic hit single,“Tinseltown Christmas” has a familiarity as if this song has been around with us all our lives.

- Stephen Wrench, CEO Owner, Co-Founder Musik and Film, LLCNASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clinetel Records Nashville is proud to announce the debut holiday radio single,“Tinseltown Christmas”, recorded by Nashville pop artist, Sarah Mae Chilton . This magical, nostalgic classic holiday hit was written by Sarah Mae Chilton along with Grammy-nominated hit songwriter, Jan Buckingham and Tennessee Songwriters Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame writer, Thornton Cline.Sarah Mae Chilton is a humorous, real and fresh voice to the pop and pop-country market and has made a name for herself as not only an innovative singer songwriter but also a social media tycoon. Born in North Carolina she first started performing in her highschool rock band and praise team.Sarah Mae has made a living singing on Broadway at Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville the past 6 years; a place famous for discovering legends. She co-writes with artists from many genres, and works with Grammy nominated writers and has had several cuts from charting artists like Gina Jones and Mika Lynch.She was the original content creator for the brand Honkytonkschool, (A major music circuit in downtown Nashville) growing the page from 0-25000 followers in the first 3 years with her videography and content curation. She has since started the brand 'Southern Glitter Entertainment,' a page dedicated to supporting women artists and 'Musicians of Nashville,' a page to support the stories of musicians in Nashville.For more information, contact Thornton Cline at Clinetel Records Nashville at 615-573-4880 or email at ...

