GPU Cloud Service Market Competitive Landscape Report 2024: Development Trends And Key Players In The Era Of LLM And Genai

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPU Cloud Development Trends and Key Players in the Era of LLM and GenAI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) continue to evolve, global demand for GPU computing power is surging, propelling the growth of the GPU cloud market.
This report explores four key players in the GPU Cloud service market: cloud service providers, emerging GPU Cloud providers, data center hosting providers, and server brands. It also examines their current developments, GPU power deployment strategies, and the competitive dynamics among stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. GPU cloud deployment landscape of cloud service providers
2.1 Cloud Service Providers Accelerate High-End GPU Procurement to Build AI Supercomputing Clusters
2.2 Major Cloud Service Providers Launch High-End GPU Instances to Meet Customer AI Computing Demands
3. Development of emerging gpu cloud providers
3.1 Regional Cloud Service Providers Collaborate with Nvidia to Develop GPU Cloud Applications
3.1.1 CoreWeave Partners with Nvidia to Deliver Enterprise GPU Accelerated Computing
3.1.2 Lambda Develops Both Public and Private Cloud Services, Offering Diverse GPU Cloud Solutions to Customers
3.1.3 Cirrascale Transitions from Blade Server Solutions Provider to Offering GPU Cloud for Deep Learning
3.1.4 Emergence of GPU Cloud Providers in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Delivering Regional AI Computing Services
3.2 Emerging GPU Cloud Providers Meet SMB Needs Through Service Models
4. Current Landscape of Data Center Hosting Providers and Server Brands
4.1 Nvidia Launches DGX-Ready Data Center Program to Facilitate Connections Between Enterprises and Hosting Providers
4.2 Server Brands Assist Clients in Deploying AI Server Clusters with Usage-Based Compute-as-a-Service Model
4.3 Nvidia Forms a Comprehensive GPU Cloud Service Ecosystem Through Partnerships at Various Stages
5. The Analyst's Perspective
Appendix
List of Companies
List of Tables
Table 1: Comparison of Offerings from Major Cloud Service Providers
Table 2: Price Comparison of Emerging GPU Cloud Providers
List of Figures
Figure 1: Nvidia GPU Cloud Partners By Region and Service Type
Figure 2: CoreWeave's GPU Cloud Services Utilizing Container Technology
Figure 3: Lambda's GPU Cloud Services Powered by AI Server Clusters
Figure 4: Four AI Computing Rental Services Offered by Cirrascale's AI Innovation Cloud
Figure 5: Distribution Map of Nvidia Cloud Partners in Europe
Figure 6: Distribution Map of Nvidia Cloud Partners in Asia-Pacific
Figure 7: Nvidia DGX-Ready Data Center Hosting Partners
Figure 8: GPU Cloud Market Service Workflow
Competitive Landscape
3DS Outscale Africa Data Centres Aligned Amazon AMD Aolani Cloud Aperia atNorth AUBix Bulk Cerebras Cirrascale Clusterpower Colovore CoreWeave Cudo Compute CyrusOne Cyxtera DataCrunch DataSpace Digital Realty DigitalOcean E2E Networks Ebb3 EdgeConnex Equinix Exaion Firmus Technologies Flexential FPT Smart Cloud Freyr Fujitsu Gcore GDEP Advance Genesis Cloud Google Green node GreenNode GTS HighRes IBM IDC Frontier Inspur Intel Ionos Kao Data Lambda Latitude.sh Lenovo Lintasarta Massed Compute MegaSpeed.Ai Meta Microsoft Naver Nebius Nebul NEC NexGen Cloud NTT DoCoMo Nvidia Oblivus Cloud Oman Data Park Open AI Oracle OVHcloud OWS QTS Qualcomm RunPod RunSun Cloud Rutilea ScaleMatrix Scaleway Serverfarm SIAM AI Sify SMC SoftBank Sony Stack Supermicro Computer Taiga cloud TensorDock Teraco Tesla THG Vantage Vast.ai Verne Global xAmplify Xeureka xFusion
CONTACT:
