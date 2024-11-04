GPU Cloud Service Market Competitive Landscape Report 2024: Development Trends And Key Players In The Era Of LLM And Genai

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPU Cloud Development Trends and Key Players in the Era of LLM and GenAI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) continue to evolve, global demand for GPU computing power is surging, propelling the growth of the GPU cloud market.

This report explores four key players in the GPU Cloud service market: cloud service providers, emerging GPU Cloud providers, data center hosting providers, and server brands. It also examines their current developments, GPU power deployment strategies, and the competitive dynamics among stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. GPU cloud deployment landscape of cloud service providers

2.1 Cloud Service Providers Accelerate High-End GPU Procurement to Build AI Supercomputing Clusters

2.2 Major Cloud Service Providers Launch High-End GPU Instances to Meet Customer AI Computing Demands

3. Development of emerging gpu cloud providers

3.1 Regional Cloud Service Providers Collaborate with Nvidia to Develop GPU Cloud Applications

3.1.1 CoreWeave Partners with Nvidia to Deliver Enterprise GPU Accelerated Computing

3.1.2 Lambda Develops Both Public and Private Cloud Services, Offering Diverse GPU Cloud Solutions to Customers

3.1.3 Cirrascale Transitions from Blade Server Solutions Provider to Offering GPU Cloud for Deep Learning

3.1.4 Emergence of GPU Cloud Providers in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Delivering Regional AI Computing Services

3.2 Emerging GPU Cloud Providers Meet SMB Needs Through Service Models

4. Current Landscape of Data Center Hosting Providers and Server Brands

4.1 Nvidia Launches DGX-Ready Data Center Program to Facilitate Connections Between Enterprises and Hosting Providers

4.2 Server Brands Assist Clients in Deploying AI Server Clusters with Usage-Based Compute-as-a-Service Model

4.3 Nvidia Forms a Comprehensive GPU Cloud Service Ecosystem Through Partnerships at Various Stages

5. The Analyst's Perspective

Appendix

List of Companies

List of Tables

Table 1: Comparison of Offerings from Major Cloud Service Providers

Table 2: Price Comparison of Emerging GPU Cloud Providers

List of Figures

Figure 1: Nvidia GPU Cloud Partners By Region and Service Type

Figure 2: CoreWeave's GPU Cloud Services Utilizing Container Technology

Figure 3: Lambda's GPU Cloud Services Powered by AI Server Clusters

Figure 4: Four AI Computing Rental Services Offered by Cirrascale's AI Innovation Cloud

Figure 5: Distribution Map of Nvidia Cloud Partners in Europe

Figure 6: Distribution Map of Nvidia Cloud Partners in Asia-Pacific

Figure 7: Nvidia DGX-Ready Data Center Hosting Partners

Figure 8: GPU Cloud Market Service Workflow

Competitive Landscape



3DS Outscale

Africa Data Centres

Aligned

Amazon

AMD

Aolani Cloud

Aperia

atNorth

AUBix

Bulk

Cerebras

Cirrascale

Clusterpower

Colovore

CoreWeave

Cudo Compute

CyrusOne

Cyxtera

DataCrunch

DataSpace

Digital Realty

DigitalOcean

E2E Networks

Ebb3

EdgeConnex

Equinix

Exaion

Firmus Technologies

Flexential

FPT Smart Cloud

Freyr

Fujitsu

Gcore

GDEP Advance

Genesis Cloud

Google

Green node

GreenNode

GTS

HighRes

IBM

IDC Frontier

Inspur

Intel

Ionos

Kao Data

Lambda

Latitude.sh

Lenovo

Lintasarta

Massed Compute

MegaSpeed.Ai

Meta

Microsoft

Naver

Nebius

Nebul

NEC

NexGen Cloud

NTT DoCoMo

Nvidia

Oblivus Cloud

Oman Data Park

Open AI

Oracle

OVHcloud

OWS

QTS

Qualcomm

RunPod

RunSun Cloud

Rutilea

ScaleMatrix

Scaleway

Serverfarm

SIAM AI

Sify

SMC

SoftBank

Sony

Stack

Supermicro Computer

Taiga cloud

TensorDock

Teraco

Tesla

THG

Vantage

Vast.ai

Verne Global

xAmplify

Xeureka xFusion

