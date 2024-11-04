عربي


Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice Of Results And Investor Presentation


11/4/2024 2:02:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Monday, November 11, 2024.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results for the quarter and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website ().

Conference Call Details

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Nov 11, 2024 02:00 PM London

Topic: Q3 2024 Results call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall 		Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie 		Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg 		Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent 		Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham 		Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda 		Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
 Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

