Msheireb Properties Recognised For Excellence In Sustainable Development

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, has clinched the Commercial Sector Award for its Msheireb Properties Headquarters and the Hospitality Sector Award for the Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-som given by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) at the Tarsheed and Water Efficiency Forum.

The Tarsheed Awards celebrate achievements in energy conservation and environmental stewardship. They are an integral part of Kahramaa's National Programme for Conservation and Energy, designed to encourage developers to adopt conservation-focused building practices and implement energy-efficient strategies. Msheireb Properties' recognition underscores its leadership in sustainable urban development and its mission to create a new standard for environmentally responsible living spaces.

Accepting the Commercial Sector Award for Msheireb Properties Headquarters, Eng. Faisal Al Malki, Chief Operations Officer at Msheireb Properties, said:“We are extremely pleased that our flagship developments, Msheireb Downtown Doha and the Zulal Wellness Resort, are being recognised as models of sustainable urban design. Msheireb Downtown Doha exemplifies our mission to develop sustainable, modern communities that challenge traditional perspectives on urban living and set new benchmarks for eco-friendly urban development in Qatar, while the Zulal Wellness Resort revitalises ancient wellness practices in a serene, sustainably built and maintained environment. This recognition affirms our ongoing dedication to the principles of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The entire Msheireb Downtown Doha is designed to consume fewer resources, generate less waste, lower costs, and achieve a reduced carbon footprint making it the world's largest certified sustainable community. All buildings meet the LEED Gold standard for environmental performance, with some buildings securing the highest LEED Platinum rating.

LEED-certified buildings reduce stress on the environment and are more energy and resource-efficient. Being LEED-certified means these buildings generate less waste and lower the use of energy, water, and other resources, in addition to their ability to store and collect recyclables, reduce indoor water use, and implement renewable energy use.

The city and buildings within it employ several active and passive cooling systems designed to work in tandem to decrease energy consumption. Buildings are designed with traditional Qatari architectural principles that help cool interior spaces naturally. Shaded pedestrian areas, narrow streets, and wind corridors enhance airflow and reduce direct sunlight, lowering the need for mechanical cooling.

At the same time, advanced building management systems monitor and control energy usage in real-time, optimising cooling by adjusting temperatures based on occupancy levels and external weather conditions. Buildings are also built using energy-efficient materials, high-performance insulation, and reflective coatings on windows and roofs to reduce heat gain, helping maintain lower indoor temperatures and reduce cooling needs.