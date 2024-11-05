BAU, U.S. Embassy Explore Academic Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al-Salt, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- President of Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU), Ahmed Fakhri Al-Ajlouni, and U.S. Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lambert held discussions on Monday to explore ways of enhancing academic collaboration and potential support from the U.S. for Jordanian students aspiring to study in the United States through specialized training and exchange programs.During the meeting, Al-Ajlouni emphasized BAU's commitment to equipping the Jordanian workforce with specialized skills, noting that the university offers over 300 practical courses and programs tailored to various sectors.He highlighted BAU's legacy in applied education and its expanding range of specialties, including maritime studies at the Aqaba campus, which contributes to the university's academic and professional diversity.Ambassador Lambert expressed a strong interest in the university's initiatives in future-oriented fields, particularly in artificial intelligence and automation, which BAU has adopted as part of its academic development strategy.She commended the university's efforts in preparing skilled professionals who actively contribute to Jordan's development and met with several BAU faculty members who are alumni of American universities, praising their role in enriching the university's academic landscape.