Two Women Injured In Enemy Strike On Kharkiv
Date
11/5/2024 2:11:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were injured as the enemy struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a guided aerial bomb hit a forest belt, but the windows of three surrounding high-rise apartment buildings were partially shattered, and the facade of one of them was damaged. Two women were injured with cuts from glass fragments and an acute stress reaction,” he said.
Read also:
War update: 110 combat clashes along frontlines since day-start
Terekhov added that in the Kyivskyi district, the strike hit an open area, but several private houses were partially damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.
As a reminder, after midnight, explosions were heard in two districts of Kharkiv. No casualties were reported.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN05112024000193011044ID1108851301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.