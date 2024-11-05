Two Women Injured In Enemy Strike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were as the enemy struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a guided aerial bomb hit a forest belt, but the windows of three surrounding high-rise apartment buildings were partially shattered, and the facade of one of them was damaged. Two women were injured with cuts from glass fragments and an acute stress reaction,” he said.

Terekhov added that in the Kyivskyi district, the strike hit an open area, but several private houses were partially damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.

As a reminder, after midnight, explosions were heard in two districts of Kharkiv. No casualties were reported.

