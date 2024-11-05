US Authorities Thwart Attack On Energy Facility In Nashville
11/5/2024 4:00:58 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An attack on an energy facility in the US State of Tennessee has been thwarted, US authorities announced.
According to a statement released by the US Department of Justice, a man, 24, was arrested by federal agents and charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy an energy facility.
The accused was moments away from launching an attack on a Nashville energy facility, but the FBI had already compromised his plot, the statement said.
