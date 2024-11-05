Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Hosts Mali's Envoy

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to the State of Qatar H E Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and several topics of common interest.

