Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Hosts Mali's Envoy

11/5/2024 4:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to the State of Qatar H E Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and several topics of common interest.

The Peninsula

