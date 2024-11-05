Army Foils Drone-Assisted Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The Jordanian - Arab Army's (JAF) Southern Military Zone foiled a drone-assisted attempt late Monday to smuggle illegal substances across the western border.A JAF official reported that the Southern Military Zone's Border Guard, working in close coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected and neutralized a drone carrying a payload of drugs.The drone was approaching the Jordanian border when forces engaged with it, forcing it to release its cargo within Jordanian territory. The seized items were subsequently handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.The official emphasized that this incident reflects a wider trend of smugglers increasingly using advanced technology to facilitate the illicit transport of narcotics across borders.The Jordanian Armed Forces, he noted, are committed to utilizing all available resources to combat such activities and to secure the Kingdom's borders.