Voting Begins In Referendum On 2024 Draft Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) in the on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments to the permanent of the State of Qatar began at 7:00 am today.

The General Committee for the Referendum on the Constitutional Amendments has allowed eligible citizens to vote to conduct the referendum through the 10 paper referendum committees, or the 18 electronic referendum committees, by attending in person at one of the announced referendum points, and presenting the Qatari ID card, or the Qatar Digital ID, or by voting (remotely) using the Metrash (2) application inside and outside the country, noting that voting is by choosing between (yes) or (no).

Before the start of the referendum and the opening of polling stations at 7:00 am, eligible citizens lined up in front of the polling stations from the morning hours, in an enthusiastic atmosphere and a historic moment, clearly confirming everyone's keenness to make this national celebration a success, and to feel responsible towards the homeland, and to strengthen its social fabric in the most beautiful image and form, which honestly represents an important stage in the country's victorious march and its national unity.

The voting process will continue until 7:00 pm. Afterwards the procedures for sorting and counting the votes will begin immediately, and the General Committee will announce the results within 24 hours of the end of voting.

On October 29, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Decree No. (87) of 2024, inviting all citizens who have reached the age of eighteen to participate in a general referendum on the constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar on Tuesday, 3rd of Jumada Al-Awwal 1446 AH, corresponding to November 5, 2024 AD.

The decree stipulated that the referendum would begin at 7:00 am and end at 7:00 pm, and that the referendum results would be announced within 24 hours of its conclusion.

Meanwhile, The Cabinet decided to grant permission to all Qatari employees to leave their workplaces early on Tuesday, November 5, starting at 11 am, in response to the invitation of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to all citizens to participate in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments.

The Cabinet stressed the importance of effective popular participation in the referendum on the draft constitutional amendments, which will once again embody another image of the unique cohesion between the Qatari people and the leader of their journey, and enhance the inherited good values and established national principles.

In a statement released Monday, HE Minister of Interior and chairperson of the General Referendum Committee Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani confirmed the completion of necessary preparations for the referendum process, which includes both paper and electronic voting at designated centers, as well as remote voting via the Metrash application, to ensure that all segments of society are able to exercise their right to vote in the referendum as guaranteed by law

