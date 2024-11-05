Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse Of His ‘Chill Scenes’ With His ‘Manjus’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) star Kartik Aaryan shared a picture“chilling” with his“Manjulikas” Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture with Vidya and Madhuri. In the image, Kartik is holding on to the necks of the two actresses as the trio pose. The three stars are looking into the camera and flashing a big smile.

For the caption, he wrote:“#AboutLastNight Chill scenes with my Manjus.”

On November 3, Kartik shared a light-hearted moment about his mother, Mala Tiwari, struggling to secure tickets for his latest release,“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3."

Sharing the amusing clip, Kartik wrote in the caption,“Mummy ko bhi nahi mil rahi tickets. So happy to have this problem.”

In the video, Kartik's mom is seen sitting on a couch, telling him about her difficulty getting tickets.

She humorously said:“I feel like posting 'hey Bhagwan meri aankhein taras gayi hai yeh film dekhne ko.'” Kartik then playfully asks,“Ab tickets kaha se book kare?”

Directed by Anees Bazmee,“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” was released in theatres on November 1. The horror-comedy clashed with Rohit Shetty's cop drama,“Singham Again” at the box office.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is the third installment in the franchise. The original film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while Bhool“Bhulaiyaa 2” introduced Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in key roles.

The latest film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav among others. It performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 106 crore India net, reports sacnilk. The film has currently minted Rs. 123.50 crore.

The film clashed with Rohit Shetty's”Singham Again” at the box-office. The Ajay Devgn-starrer on its first four days made Rs. 139.25 crore India net. The film since its release has minted a whopping Rs 140.11 crore.

Talking about“Singham Again”, the movie has been given a spin of Ramayana. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.