Deputy Amir Casts His Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum
Date
11/5/2024 4:00:57 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the general referendum on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.
HH the Deputy Amir cast his vote on Tuesday morning at the Fourth Committee's headquarters, located at the multipurpose hall of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
