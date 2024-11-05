Deputy Amir Casts His Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the general on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent of the State of Qatar. HH the Deputy Amir cast his vote on Tuesday morning at the Fourth Committee's headquarters, located at the multipurpose hall of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

