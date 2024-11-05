Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Today
11/5/2024 4:00:57 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becomes moderate temperature to relatively hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at most places at first.
Offshore, the weather will be misty to foggy at places at first becomes fine, the report added, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.
Wind inshore will be variable less than a speed of 4 KT, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 4 - 14 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable less than a speed of 4 KT, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 1 km or at most places at first.
Offshore will be 4 - 10 km / 1 km or less at places at first.
