Her Highness Participates In Constitutional Amendment Referendum

11/5/2024 4:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, participated Tuesday in the referendum on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments, at the referendum venue in the Education City.

Gulf Times

