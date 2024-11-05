Mild Weather Expected Tuesday, Unstable Conditions Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) – Mild weather is forecast across most parts of the Kingdom on Tuesday, with moderate conditions anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Scattered low clouds are expected, accompanied by light easterly winds that may occasionally shift to northwesterly.The Jordan Meteorological Department advised caution as fog may reduce visibility early in the morning, especially over high mountain areas, as well as in parts of the desert and plains.On Wednesday, a slight uptick in temperatures is expected, bringing mild conditions to the highlands and moderate warmth to other regions. However, as the afternoon turns to evening, the Kingdom will begin to feel the effects of an approaching weather system, leading to overcast skies, especially in the south.Wednesday will bring a slight rise in temperatures, keeping the weather mild over highlands and moderate elsewhere.By late afternoon, a shift toward unsettled conditions will gradually set in, as clouds build up over southern areas, bringing scattered rain showers. In some spots, short bursts of heavy rain, thunder, and hail are expected.Rainfall may extend to central and eastern areas by late night, with moderate southeasterly winds picking up occasionally, creating dust in desert areas.Thursday's forecast remains on the unsettled side, with patchy clouds at varying heights and sporadic rain in eastern and central areas. Some showers may become briefly intense, with thunder and hail possible in certain areas. Winds will stay moderate from the southeast, occasionally gusty and dust-laden in desert region.By Friday, conditions are expected to stabilize. Mild weather will return to the highlands, with moderate temperatures in other regions, accompanied by scattered clouds and a light southeast breeze that may pick up slightly at times.The expected high and low temperatures for today are as follows: East Amman (23 C – 13 C), West Amman (21 C – 11 C), northern highlands (19 C – 10 C), Sharah highlands (20 C – 9 C), the Dead Sea (31 C – 19 C), and Aqaba (31 C – 19 C).