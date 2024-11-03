Iran Kills 'Ringleader' Of Lethal Attack On Police Forces

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Nov 4 (IANS) Iran's have killed the "ringleader" of a "terrorist" team behind a recent deadly attack on the country's law enforcement forces in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the reported.

"The terrorists' ringleader... was identified in a complicated intelligence operation by the police's anti-terror unit and killed a few minutes ago," Iran's police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi was quoted on Sunday as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency report.

Over the past 24 hours, al-Mahdi said, two other "terrorists" and six individuals who supported them in the attack were arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have fulfilled our promise to avenge the pure blood of our police martyrs," al-Mahdi said on Sunday.

He added that the main members of the assassination team were either eliminated or apprehended in less than a week.

Iran's police said on October 26 that 10 members of the country's law enforcement forces had been killed in a "terrorist" attack in Sistan and Baluchestan earlier on Sunday.

The Jaish al-Zulm group, designated as a terrorist entity by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police spokesman said that two additional terrorists were arrested over the past 24 hours, including the one who shamelessly recorded the scene of the attack.

Six individuals who supported the terrorists were also taken into custody, he said, adding that they confessed to several killings over the past years.