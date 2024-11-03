Packsize Announces New Partnership With Henkel Adhesive Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Announcement advances the Packsize commitment to deliver industry-leading, sustainable packaging technology

through strategic partnerships

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Packsize ®, the leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced today a new partnership with Henkel Adhesive Technologies to enhance the Company's sustainable product offerings, providing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their environmental impact. This partnership exemplifies

Packsize's prioritization of strategic partnerships in its go-to-market strategy.

Every year, 300 billion boxes are sealed using 500,000 tons of hot melt adhesive, contributing significantly to global emissions generated by the paper-based packaging industry. To address this, Packsize and Henkel have launched Eco-Pax, a bio-based hot melt adhesive designed to lower carbon footprints without sacrificing performance.

"At Packsize, sustainability is at the core of everything we do." said Kristin Bauer, director of product management at Packsize. "By partnering with Henkel, we are expanding our sustainable product offerings with innovative solutions designed to help businesses minimize ecological impacts of their products."

Eco-Pax utilizes bio-based raw materials, forgoing traditional fossil-based ingredients. The adhesive will be used on more than 340 million boxes produced annually using

Packsize's right-sized packaging machinery. It is estimated to reduce

SBTi relevant GHG emissions up to 32%, which is equivalent to the burning of 1.75 million pounds of coal.

"Partnering with an innovative leader like Packsize to launch a bio-based adhesive solution is a big step towards building a more sustainable packaging value chain," said Kevin Heffernan, head of Business Development, North America, Consumer Goods Adhesives, Henkel Adhesives Technologies. "Together, we're setting a new standard for sustainability in packaging while delivering the high-performance brands and consumers trust."

As a pioneer and industry leader in sustainability, Packsize views partnerships that can bring innovative solutions to our collective customers as a fundamental requirement. By partnering with the largest companies in warehouse technology today – including system integrators, manufacturers of warehouse automation equipment, third party logistics, robotics and packaging distribution –

Packsize is driving tremendous value to both our partners and clients through sustainable, right-sized packaging solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

"Our established and growing partnership network helps us reach new customers with innovative, end-to-end solutions that improve overall warehouse efficiency," said Cameron Stout, director of strategic partnerships at Packsize. "We look to build on our success to date to become the premier packaging automation solution for our partners and customers."

About Packsize

Packsize

transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand

in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn .



About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at

SOURCE Packsize

