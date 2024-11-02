Kuwaiti Athletes Achieve Advanced Rankings In UAE Motosurf Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's secured on Saturday first and third places at the UAE Motosurf Championship.

The championship involves 90 international players representing 11 countries.

Kuwaiti champion Fares Ramadhan claimed first place in the Challenger category, showcasing stunning performance and remarkable speed. Meanwhile, his fellow Shaheen Ramadhan took third place, with Mubarak Al-Fadhel in fourth and Muneerah Al-Shatti in sixth, highlighting Kuwait's advanced performance in the competition.

Kuwait Marine Club Chief Mohammed Al-Zanki told KUNA that he is proud of the achievements, praising the tremendous efforts made by the players during their training period. He emphasized that the Kuwaiti team aims to continue securing top positions in upcoming championships, especially at the World Championship due in Macau in the end of this November.

The championship, organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, kicked off today and concluded with the crowning of the winners. (end)

