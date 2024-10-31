Whey Jennings Reflects On The Service & Sacrifice Of America's Military Veterans On New Music Video For“One Folded

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

To commemorate Veterans Day, Whey Jennings honors the sacrifices made by military veterans and star families with new for“One Folded.”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To commemorate Veterans Day, Nashville recording artist and neo-traditional country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is honoring the sacrifices made by all our military veterans and gold star families with the release of his new patriotic music video for his song“One Folded.” The video exclusively premiered yesterday by RFD-TV , and will go live on Whey's YouTube Channel on November 01 at 1pm ET. Reminding everyone that freedom isn't free, the song's message is of extreme importance to Jennings personally, even though he didn't write the song himself, having been written by Shenandoah's Marlon L Raybon, Michael Anthony Curtis, and Gordon MaGee.“One Folded” appears on Whey's debut album, the critically acclaimed Jekyll & Hyde [stream/listen/buy], available digitally everywhere now by Dirt Rock Empire.

“We are living in a time of great division in this country,” Jennings says.“I felt that we needed a song that reminds us we are all Americans. In a time of war, any of us could be reminded what our flag truly represents - if God forbid - you were ever handed one folded.”

In addition to the video release, Whey shared his personal Spotify playlist [click to listen/embed ] with his favorite patriotic songs, and is calling upon fans to celebrate their own family and friends military heroes by posting their pictures in the comments field of the YouTube video , creating a virtual wall of honor.

Whey also partnered with Vet Tix to provide more than 100 free tickets to his upcoming shows for eligible veterans to enjoy. Veterans may register for tickets through the VetTix website.

Jennings will also sing“One Folded” in a special collaborative performance with The Mobile Symphonic Pops Band as part of their annual Veteran's Day Concert on November 11 at 7:00pm in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion within the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama. Organized by the Mobile Bay Area Veterans Commission, the concert event is FREE and open to the public. More information can be found online at ussalabama/event/veterans-day-concert-5

Jekyll & Hyde debuted at #10 on iTunes Top 40 US Country Albums chart, #7 on iTopChart's Top Country Music Album chart, & #39 on PopVortex's iTunes Top 100 Albums chart in August. Songs from the album have been hailed by Fox News, Billboard, People Magazine, Forbes, Taste of Country, Cowboys & Indians, Men's Journal, Rodeo Life Magazine and was one of the most anticipated albums of 2024 by SavingCountryMusic.

Jekyll & Hyde Tracklisting & Songwriters:

1.“Jekyll & Hyde” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

2.“One of These Days” (Whey Jennings, Sam Lowe)

3.“Girl On A Fast Horse” with Charity Bowden (Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Taylor Hughes)

4.“Hotter in Texas” (Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Chris Foust)

5.“One Folded” (Michael Anthony Curtis, Gordon MaGee, Marlon L Raybon)

6.“Caught Up” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

7.“Sleeves” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

8.“Home” (David Wade, CJ Garton, Shane Grove)

9.“10 Day Run” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp, Sam Lowe)

10.“I Would Die” (Whey Jennings, Michael Curtis)

11.“Billboard Jesus” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

12.“Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen)



"It's a body of work that would make his grandfather awfully proud."

- Tricia Despres, People Magazine

“an emotional ballad that shines a light on the dark cycle of addiction.”

– Stephanie Nolasco, Fox News

“...trades in hope and self-determination, while placing the focus on his voice, as smooth yet gritty and world-weary as the dirt and rocks embedded on a well-trod backroad.”

- Jessica Nicholson, Billboard

“...whiskey soaked voice washed in the blood of real life experience.”

- Trigger, Saving Country Music

“It's an ambitious mix of songs covering a wide range of topics ...”

- Pam Windsor, Forbes

“...determined to make a name for himself on his own merits.”

- Joe Leydon, Cowboys & Indians

“...the culmination of these years of finding his voice and learning how to tell his story.”

– Lilly Platts, Rodeo Life Magazine

“This album highlights the transformation he has made in both music and life.”

- Lauren Lambert, Men's Journal

“It's a record that is meant to show Jennings has staying power in country music, on par with some of his musical heroes.”

-- Gayle Thompson, Everything Nash

About Whey Jennings:

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings was born into one of country music's most iconic family names, first emerging in 2012 as another naturally gifted singer from the Jennings tribe. With large boots to fill, the young Nashville recording artist and singer-songwriter for Dirt Rock Empire, with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas, finds himself with a few expectations to live up to. Seeking to establish his own musical legacy as one of the few remaining torch-bearing country traditionalists out there, Whey can instantly take his fans back to a time and sound his Grandfather Waylon and Grandmother Jessi gave birth to in the 70's, even with his own songs.

With three studio recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020's Gypsy Soul, 2022's If It Wasn't for The Sinnin', and 2023's Just Before The Dawn, Jennings is now preparing for his magnum opus of songs, his first full length album, the highly anticipated Jekyll & Hyde, due out August 23, 2024. Many of Whey's songs reveal stories of how he has come to terms with a checkered past of too much partying, led by a drug-fueled lifestyle, but knowing he needed to make a change. Musical stories about struggles, addiction, finding sobriety, and redemption through faith in God, family and his friends. Interjecting his own modern-day approach to songwriting and storytelling, while remaining a little rough around the edges, Whey's unpolished grit and honest demeanor defines his sound, with musical roots that run as deep as his Jennings family name would imply.

