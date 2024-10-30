WPL 2025: Danni Wyatt-Hodge Joins RCB From UP Warriorz In An Exciting Player Trade (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru/New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from UP Warriorz ahead of the 2025 Women's (WPL), the tournament's governing council and the franchise informed on Wednesday.

Originally acquired by UP Warriorz in the auction ahead of the 2024 WPL season for INR 30 lakh, Danni didn't get to play any game as the side failed to enter the playoffs. With this trade, Danni moved to RCB, the defending champions of the tournament, at her existing fee.

"With a proven track record in international cricket, she is poised to make a remarkable impact on the team as we aim for a yet again successful campaign in the upcoming season," said Luke Williams, head coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Team.

Danni, 33, brings a wealth of experience to RCB, having played 164 T20Is for England - the highest number of matches played by a women's cricketer from her country. She has made 2979 runs at an average of 22.91 and strike-rate of 127.85, including two centuries and 16 fifties.

Danni, known for her aggressive batting strokeplay at the top, was also a member of the England team winning the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup on home soil and had previously mentioned on her X account that RCB was her favourite team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).“It was always meant to be. Welcome to RCB!” wrote the franchise in a post on their 'X' account.

“Danielle is a game-changer and a phenomenal athlete,” said Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain.“Her skills and competitive spirit align perfectly with our team's vision. We are excited to welcome her to the RCB and look forward to the energy she will bring to the squad," she added.

The RCB management is committed to building a strong, competitive team that embodies the spirit of our fans and the passion for cricket. Danielle's arrival is a testament to our dedication to enhancing our performance on the field.

It is believed that all five teams have time till November 7 to submit the list of their retained players ahead of WPL 2025. Each team can have a squad of 18 members with six overseas players. Following this, a mini-auction will be held again, but there is no word yet on when the auction ahead of the 2025 season will take place.

The first-ever WPL season was held in 2023 and was won by Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, with matches played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai respectively. The 2024 season was held in Bengaluru and New Delhi, with Smriti Mandhana-led RCB becoming the winners.