EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Starts Up of Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia

29.10.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Starts Up Supply of Industrial Gases to PT Freeport Indonesia Woking, UK, October 29, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq:LIN) announced it has started up the supply of industrial gases to PT Freeport Indonesia, a leading company in Indonesia and subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Linde has invested $120 million to build, own and operate a new on-site air separation unit (ASU), the largest in Indonesia and Linde's largest ASU in southeast Asia. Linde's new plant is now supplying oxygen and nitrogen to PT Freeport Indonesia's new copper smelter and refining facility in Manyar, one of the largest copper processing sites in the world. Linde's new ASU will also supply liquefied industrial gases to new and existing bulk customers in East Java, increasing the company's network density. “As demand for copper continues to increase globally, we are proud to support PT Freeport Indonesia's expansion,” said Moloy Banerjee, President, ASEAN & South Asia, Linde.“Industrial gases help improve the efficiency of copper smelting by increasing production capacity while lowering fuel consumption and emissions. Linde's new on-site facility uses our advanced technology to supply essential industrial gases safely and reliably to all our customers in an important industrial market.”

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde



Contacts:









Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: ...



Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: ...







29.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Linde plc Forge, 43 Church Street West GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey United Kingdom Phone: +1-203-837-2210 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: IE000S9YS762 Listed: Nasdaq EQS News ID: 2017519



End of News EQS News Service