INTRO Technology Signs Mou With SWDC For Kemet Data Center In SCZONE

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) INTRO Technology, the arm of INTRO Holding and the parent company of Advansys and Forte Cloud, providing technological solutions and digital transformation, announced inking a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sterling and Wilson Data Center (SWDC), the global leader in constructing data centers and other engineering projects.

The MoU seeks to entrust SWDC with the contracting, construction, and execution of Kemet Data Center project, which is located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and developed by INTRO Technology.

This partnership marks a significant step in advancing Egypt's digital infrastructure and reinforces the country's role as a major player in the data center and cloud services industry.

Under this agreement, SWDC will serve as the data center's EPC contractor.

The company will oversee the entire project, managing key aspects such as design, planning, budgeting, and timeline management. SWDC is committed to ensuring the successful achievement of critical milestones, including Integrated System Testing and Accreditation (ISAT). Furthermore, it will offer maintenance services for 3 to 5 years following project completion.





Hatem Suliman, Deputy Chairperson and Group CEO of INTRO Holding, stated:“We are excited to embark on this partnership with SWDC to build Kemet Data Center, according to the best global practices, providing advanced technological infrastructure, leveraging from its extensive experience in building data centers and commitment to top-quality standards. This partnership will enable us to offer digital solutions and services that meet customers' evolving needs in the Middle East and Africa, aligning with Egypt's digital transformation goals and its strategic vision for 2030.”

For his part, Prasanna Sarambale, CEO of SWDC, said:“Through this collaboration, we will build Kemet Data Center according to the highest international standards, meeting international customers' stringent requirements and contributing to Egypt's Vision 2030. We are proud to be a part of Egypt's evolving digital sector and cloud services, which makes Egypt an attractive destination for global investments.”

Kemet Data Center is set to meet the growing demand for cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa. It will offer secure, cost-effective, and scalable data storage solutions. Additionally, the center will benefit from Egypt's strategic location, which hosts a significant portion of the region's undersea cables.



