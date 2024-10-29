Sun Wine & Food Fest Returns To Mohegan Sun For 21St Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Four-day festival featuring renowned chefs Geoffrey

Zacharian, Antonia Lofaso, Maneet Chauhan, Marc Murphy and more is set to kick off on Thursday, January 23rd

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun's largest annual festival,

Sun Wine & Food Fest , which runs from Thursday, January 23, 2025 through Sunday, January 26, 2025, returns with stars, sips and savory eats. Guests will be able to enjoy and experience award-winning wine and spirits, top chefs, and other food enthusiasts for an unforgettable weekend. The action-packed weekend features the return of Sun Patio Ice Bar Experience, Grand Tasting, Vintage Cru, and Celebrity Chef After Party along with new and exciting experiences such as CT Spotlight Series, Beam Suntory Presents: Asian Market, and a Sun Wine & Food Fest Special Edition of Shuffle to Showdown.

Tickets to the 21st Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest are on sale now via ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun Box Office, subject to availability.

Thursday, January 23rd

Sun Wine & Food Fest kicks off on Thursday, January 23rd with the CT Spotlight Series Featuring Two Roads from 8:00pm – 9:30pm in an intimate setting. At this event, attendees will discover Two Roads Brewing Company's unique selection of brews and sample their classics and special projects. Also, hear more about their process of creating incredible brews, and taste delicious food expertly paired and prepared by a local chef.

Friday, January 24th

The day two action of Sun Wine & Food Fest 2025 gets started in the Earth Ballroom with Beam Suntory Presents: Asian Market from 6:00pm – 9:00pm where guests can immerse themselves in a true culinary adventure. Fans of Asian cuisine will watch as renowned celebrity chef and Food Network star, Esther Choi, teams up with fellow chefs to cook up incredible "Street Food" style fare made with masterful techniques and bold flavors. Guests looking to secure a sneak peek into all the extraordinary wines and culinary excellence that the Grand Tasting has to offer can make their way to the Earth Expo & Convention Center from 7:00pm – 10:00pm for the Grand Tasting Preview . From 8:00pm – 10:00pm, guests can bundle up and sip on premium, frosty, expertly crafted cocktails featuring Mohegan Sun's Frosty Fusions and more at the Sun Patio Ice Bar Experience . For those who are Blackjack novices or those who are just looking to refine their skills, the Shuffle to Showdown event at novelle from 8:00pm – 10:00pm will feature expert instructors guiding guests through the ins and outs of the classic casino game using "fun money" with a chance to win real prizes! Over at the Clay Pipe Cigar Bar from 9:00pm – 11:00pm, guests can experience Spirits & Cigars Presented by Mohegan Sun's Barrel Select Program where those in attendance will discover the subtle notes, aromas, and complexities of both the spirits and cigars, designed to complement one another perfectly. To finish the night, those who love local wineries can enjoy the CT Spotlight Featuring Preston Ridge Vineyard from 9:00pm – 10:30pm where guests can explore a range of hand-selected options paired with bites from a local chef.

Saturday, January 25th

Day three of the 21st Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest will bring experiences that guests will cherish for years to come. To kick the day off, fine food and vino enthusiasts can attend a celebration of wine and culinary mastery at Sun Wine & Food Fest's signature event, the exquisite Grand Tasting , from Noon – 5:00pm in the Earth Expo & Convention Center. Attendees can taste from more than 1,000 varieties of wine, beer, and spirits, sample exquisite dishes, and watch renowned chefs present live culinary demonstrations as they showcase their skills and share the tricks of the trade. From 4:00pm – 6:00pm in the Earth Ballroom, Vintage Cru will give guests an unparalleled opportunity to experience some of the world's most revered and rare wines. Those in attendance will taste an exclusive lineup of exceptional selections, featuring aged bottles from renowned vineyards and highly sought-after vintages. Over at the Clay Pipe Cigar Bar from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, The Macallan Tasting will allow attendees to savor and learn firsthand with the Macallan brand specialist about how the Macallan's mastery of wood makes it the world's most luxurious spirit. The popular Celebrity Chef Dine Around returns to the Uncas Ballroom from 8:00pm – 10:30pm featuring an extraordinary array of curated food, presented by more than 20 chefs who are known for pushing the boundaries of flavor and creativity. The celebrity chefs will showcase their signature dishes that will be expertly paired with a wine, beer, or spirit. After a day of culinary delights, the festivities continue in Avalon Nightclub from 10:30pm – 2:00am, where guests can celebrate Sun Wine & Food Fest at the Celebrity Chef After Party , the most exclusive after party in town, sponsored by J Vineyards.

Sunday, January 26th

To cap off the 21st Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest, guests can experience a delicious culinary experience with a specially curated menu and signature cocktails at three different locations across property. Reservations are available online for Michael Jordan's Steak House Brunch as well as Tuscany's Brunch Buffet , or head over to Mohegan Sun's newly opened restaurant, The Shed , where a delightful morning of delicious brunch food, good company and endless fun will take place.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates! For the full list of Sun Wine & Food Fest events, visit the Mohegan Sun website .

Media coverage opportunities at Sun Wine & Food Fest are available. For more information, please contact PR Specialist Jack Graham at [email protected] .

