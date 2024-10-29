Samsung Unveils Generative Wallpaper, Offering Personalized 4K Images on Its AI TVs

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - New AI-driven feature allows users to enjoy customized 4K images through Ambient Mode



Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of its Generative Wallpaper feature for the 2024 Neo QLED and QLED models, powered by Tizen OS. This new feature leverages AI to create custom 4K images that enhance the TV’s display, offering users a unique way to personalize their viewing experience.



“Generative Wallpaper brings a new dimension of personalization to our customers' screens, allowing them to customize their TVs in a way that truly reflects their style,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “As we continue to push the boundaries of AI technology, we look forward to transforming the home entertainment experience and evolving how users interact with their screens.”



Through Generative Wallpaper, Samsung will deliver high-quality visuals that seamlessly integrate with home décor and create a welcoming and immersive atmosphere. The feature will be available through Samsung’s Ambient Mode, which transforms the TV into a canvas for curated visuals, including useful information like weather updates, news and time. To access the feature, users can simply navigate to the ‘Ambient Mode’ menu, select the button, and choose from themes such as ‘Happy Holiday’ or ‘Party.’ Samsung’s advanced AI then provides stunning 4K visuals that harmonize with the user’s home environment.



Generative Wallpaper will debut this month in South Korea, North America and Europe, with a global rollout planned for 2025.



