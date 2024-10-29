RMS Sponsors The 5Th Summit On Stem Cell Derived Islets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Regenerative Medical Solutions (RMS) is sponsoring the 5th Summit on Stem Cell Derived Islets , which will be held on October 28-29 at the Joseph B. Martin Center at Harvard University. Dr. Jon S. Odorico, Scientific Founder of RMS, will also be a Conference Co-Chair at the event due to his cutting-edge research and role as Professor of Transplant Surgery at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The event is organized by the International Pancreas and Islet Transplant Association (IPITA), the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), and Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF). Dr. Odorico will host the event with co-chairs James Markmann, M.D., Ph.D. F.A.C.S., and Douglas Melton, Ph.D.

The conference will focus on new innovations in stem cell-derived islet biology, a specialty of Dr. Odorico, who is working on a patented, breakthrough stem cell therapy for diabetes with Regenerative Medical Solutions.

Dr. Odorico said:“I'm currently working with RMS to develop a cure for diabetes that utilizes regenerative cell therapy and does not require the patient to take anti-rejection drugs, which often cause unpleasant side effects and are not always successful. This is the kind of cutting-edge research that we will be discussing at the Summit; it will be a great opportunity for top researchers to share their insight and for junior scientists to learn more about diabetes stem cell treatments and bioengineering stem cells.”

Regenerative Medical Solutions is currently looking for investors and individuals to help fund its stem cell therapy research. If you're interested in supporting innovative diabetes cellular therapy research, please contact RMS to learn more:

About Regenerative Medical Solutions

Regenerative Medical Solutions , Inc., (RMS) is an emerging biotechnology company utilizing human induced pluripotent (non-embryonic) stem cell derived islet-like clusters with therapeutic applications in pancreatitis, type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This revolutionary technology is built on over 25 years of research by Dr. Jon Odorico, MD, FACS at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and subsequently at RMS. RMS was founded by Anthony Kolton and Dr. Jon Odorico, MD, FACS to develop a cell therapy targeting a cure for diabetes without the use of immunosuppression. RMS is a privately-owned company operating near Madison, Wisconsin .

