European Parliament Delegation Holds Meetings With Officials, Veterans, Defense Industry In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense, who will join the new Parliament, visited Kyiv to discuss countering Russian aggression and strengthening European defense through Ukraine's integration.

The delegation's leader, MEP Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, stated this at a briefing in Kyiv, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

She emphasized that it was crucial for her delegation to make their first visit to Kyiv as members of the new European Parliament. The delegation included representatives from Spain, France, Finland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

The MEPs held discussions with the Ukrainian Cabinet, the Verkhovna Rada, and met with representatives from civil society, veterans, and the defense industry. They also participated in a conference on the Peace Formula, specifically addressing the withdrawal of Russian forces and the end of hostilities.

"The European Parliament will continue to prioritize support for Ukraine as a central issue and strongly condemn Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Additionally, it demands that Russia immediately cease all military activities in Ukraine, withdraw all forces and military equipment from the internationally recognized Ukrainian territory, and compensate Ukraine for the damage done to its people, land, nature, and infrastructure," Strack-Zimmermann affirmed.

“We came to deliver a strong message of solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine and its citizens as they face Russia's unjust and illegal war. We must continue urging EU member states to provide Ukraine with everything it needs as soon as possible,” she emphasized.

The head of the delegation added that she supports providing Ukraine with long-range missiles and lifting all restrictions on the use of supplied weapons.

According to Strack-Zimmermann, this mission also allowed for a direct discussion of Ukraine's current situation, military and security needs, and potential for strengthening Europe's technological and industrial defense base by integrating Ukraine's defense industry.

As reported by Ukrinform, the first session of the new European Parliament is expected to propose reorganizing the existing Subcommittee on Security and Defense into a separate committee, with Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann as chair.