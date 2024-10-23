Star Micronics Launches Mpopcbi As Latest Generation Mpop Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics announces the launch of the mPOPCBI, with enhanced connectivity characterising this latest generation of the established Star mPOPTM combined printer and cash drawer solution.Featuring advanced USB-C and MFi-certified connectivity, mPOPCBI ensures seamless connectivity with iOS, Android and Windows devices, while allowing users to select between USB-C or Bluetooth connectivity, or both.USB-C connectivity provides a simple 'plug & play' solution for fixed POS, allowing continuous data synchronization and device charging via the USB cable to supported tablets and devices. The addition of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity enables the tablet to be paired with the mPOPCBI at the POS or around the store or venue for mobile transactions and clienteling.Moreover, with additional USB-A ports for connecting external devices or peripherals such as an optional 2D barcode scanner or customer display and a USB-B port for traditional POS, the mPOPCBI has all angles covered. This makes it the optimal solution for businesses seeking a compact and stylish mobile POS solution for retail outlets, salons, cafés, food trucks and pop-up venues as well as locations where counter space is limited.As a unique combined printer and cash drawer mobile POS solution, mPOP is lightweight and compact at just 10cm high and 30cm wide with a stylish design for any countertop. Alternatively, for improved space-saving and security, it can easily be placed under the counter thanks to front feed receipting.Supporting all major operating systems, mPOP provides users with a versatile solution that is ready to work with compatible POS software and a card payment system. Moreover, given it can act as a hub to control a variety of peripherals as well as providing connectivity for tablets, the multiple functions and connectivity associated with mPOP make processing customer transactions smooth and effortless.As Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA states:“Designed to meet growing demand for compact mobile POS systems, the introduction of mPOPCBI as the latest generation mPOP solution with improved connectivity demonstrates Star's commitment to further enhancing its functionality and versatility. Thanks to its range of features alongside simple integration, the mPOP continues to be widely deployed across retail and hospitality.”Background Information on Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEATel: +44 (0)1494 471111Email: ...

