Global Camping Equipment Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Many camping organizations and service providers offer programs geared toward different age groups to attract new campers. For older generations, these programs frequently emphasize the camping experience, while younger generations emphasize adventure activities. In addition, as environmental preservation consciousness increases, so does the desire for eco-friendly camping gear. Therefore, vendors are providing environmentally friendly equipment to differentiate and increase their product lines. This camping equipment innovation will improve camping equipment sales during the projection period.

Market Dynamics Number of Clubs and Associations Supporting Camping to Drive the Global Camping Equipment Market

Increasing numbers of camping-supporting clubs and organizations are driving an increase in the frequency of camping among youth and adults. The increase in the number of participants serves the studied market extensively. One of the major market drivers is the increasing number of camping clubs and associations that engage with millennials who demonstrate a passion for recreational activities. These clubs recruit members to form camping groups, and subsequent trip planning increases consumer demand for camping gear.

Several organizations have also made efforts to engage children in camping to develop their entire personalities. Recent opinion research by the American Camp Association (ACA) revealed that parents view fun and safety as the two most important aspects of the camp experience. The camping clubs and associations also provide candidates with various recreational and sustainable living programs that facilitate a deeper connection with nature. Family Campers, for instance, offers numerous programs, such as Conservation, Wildlife, Campers Actively Moving Program (CAMP), and Disaster Awareness and Safety Training. There are annual Family Campers & RVers International Campventions, regional campouts, state/province campouts, and numerous other family campouts.

Growing Tourism and Leisure Travelling to Provide Opportunities for the Global Camping Equipment Market

There has been a significant rise in the number of travelers and tourists embarking on trips for leisure and recreation, with a sizeable proportion of these individuals aiming to reach camping destinations. 56% of international inbound travelers in 2018 traveled for leisure or to participate in recreational activities, according to UNWTO statistics. Social activism and the willingness to explore the earth and nature are observed across all age groups in the developed societies of most nations, generating demand for camping equipment over the forecast period. In addition, camping frequently introduces new experiences, such as an activity one has always intended to try but has yet to. Consequently, the increase in international and leisure travel can positively affect the camping equipment market.

Regional Insights

By region, the global camping equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.



North America dominated the market and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. According to Kampgrounds of America (KOA), over six million Americans have adopted camping as a way of life, and this trend continues. The percentage of campers who camp more than three times per year has increased by 64 percent since 2014. As a result, the increased number of consumers interested in camping has contributed to increased expenditures on camping equipment. In 2016, 47% of campers spent between US$51 and US$200 on camping equipment, according to KOA data.

Europe is the second largest region . It is estimated to reach a predicted value of USD 11 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Due to a strong preference for outdoor recreational activities and many campsites, Germany is the largest market for camping equipment in the European region. The increasing number of mini-camps in Germany is anticipated to increase camping equipment demand in the country. In addition, the growing trend of mini-camps connected to farms that offer a variety of camping experiences is attracting a more significant number of customers by capitalizing on specialized criteria such as rural expertise. This is anticipated to increase demand in Germany for camping tents, furniture, cookware, and other equipment. In addition, increasing sustainable tourism efforts are anticipated to positively impact the camping equipment market's growth over the forecast period. In addition, some German campgrounds have an additional eco-friendly seal, with the majority located in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Bavaria, and Baden-Württemberg. These campgrounds prioritize water conservation, energy efficiency, the preservation of the natural environment, and waste management. This is increasing the demand in the country for eco-friendly camping equipment.

Asia-Pacific is the third largest region. According to Japan Times, the camping industry in Japan has grown steadily over the past seven years, and nearly 9 million people have pitched tents throughout the archipelago in the past year. Most camping equipment has been purchased online, and consumers in their 30s and 40s appear to be primarily responsible for the increase in sales. Luxury camping is becoming a new trend across the nation. Glamping is an option for those who want to experience the beauty of nature without hardships. In 2017, the demand for autumn/winter camps increased, as did the demand for bonfires and winter sleeping bags. The realization of solo camps has increased the demand for small to medium-sized tents for three people, contributing to the steady growth.

Key Highlights



The global camping equipment market was worth USD 15 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

By product type , the global camping equipment market is segmented into camping furniture, tents, cooking systems, camping backpacks, cookware and camping gear, and accessories. The camping furniture segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel , the global camping equipment market is segmented into online and offline retail channels. The offline retail channel segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

MountCraftJohnson Outdoor Inc.Nemo Equipment, Inc.Oase Outdoors ApS.Newell BrandsZempire Camping EquipmentExxel Outdoors, LLCAMG Group Ltd.Big Agnes, Inc.SUPAPEG Recent Developments

Recent Developments

April 2024 - Outdoor Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Public Library announced the Adventure Library, a new collection of camping and hiking equipment that is complimentary to borrow with a Chattanooga Public Library card. The Adventure Library's assortment of outdoor gear includes tents, sleeping bags, trekking poles, lighting, backing, and swimming gear.

Analyst Opinion

As per our analysts, the global camping equipment market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by increasing government investment in tourism and travel alongside rising consumer spending on recreational activities. This positive trend is indicative of a broader societal shift toward outdoor experiences and wellness.

However, the market faces challenges, particularly due to the high costs associated with various modes of transportation and seasonal demand fluctuations that can impact purchasing patterns. Addressing these constraints will be essential for sustaining long-term growth in the camp equipment sector.

Overall, the outlook remains optimistic as outdoor enthusiasts continue to seek new adventures and experiences.

Segmentation

By Product TypeBackpacksTentsSleeping BagsCooking SystemFurnitureOthersBy ApplicationsPersonalCommercialBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOffline