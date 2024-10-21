Burckhardt Compression Supports Global Energy Transition With New Orders For Expanding Solar Industry In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyper Compressor Assembly at Burckhardt Compression

BC won a notable order for Sahara International Petrochemical Company in Saudi Arabia, which is expanding its EVA production capacity by 70'000 tons annually

- Patrick Benavides, General Manager Polymers, SipchemWINTERTHUR, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The solar is experiencing unprecedented global growth, with a 60% increase in electricity capacity from 2022 to 2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). A key material in the solar supply chain is Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), a polymer which, among other things, is used in the production of EVA films utilized as solar panel encapsulants to protect photovoltaic cells and to ensure long-term solar panel performance.Burckhardt Compression, with over 70 years of expertise in extreme high-pressure compression for the EVA industry, is the market leader in providing Hyper and Booster compressors essential for the production of EVA copolymers. These compressors reach discharge pressures of up to 3'500 bar, which is necessary for manufacturing the EVA film.After strong capacity expansion for EVA production in China in the last 2 years, which led to record level orders for Burckhardt Compression, new EVA plants are now also being built outside of China. In particular, the company won a notable order for Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) in Saudi Arabia, which is expanding its EVA production capacity by 70'000 tons annually, bringing its total to 290'000 tons per year. By 2030 Saudi Arabia aims to reach 50% of its power generation with renewable energy.Burckhardt Compression and Sipchem have a decade-long partnership, with the first Hyper Compressor, the K8, achieving record-breaking performance and longevity. For Sipchem's plant expansion, Burckhardt Compression will supply an additional Hyper Compressor."Sipchem has been delighted with the exceptional performance of its existing BCAG K8-Hyper Compressor and extends its sincere appreciation to Burckhardt Compression for their excellent technical and operational support. Sipchem is looking forward to a repeat performance of its newly ordered BCAG K4 Compressor and recommends Burckhardt Compressors for applications requiring high performance.", states Patrick Benavides, General Manager Polymers, Sipchem.Wanderley Simoes, Global Sales Director LDPE and IG, SYST Division, commented:“We are honored to once again partner with Sipchem to supply their second Hyper Compressor. This collaboration reinforces the strong relationship between our companies and demonstrates the excellent performance of the existing K8 Hyper Compressor and our local service capabilities.”About Burckhardt CompressionBurckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. Together with its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized and modularized compressor systems are used in the Chemical/Petrochemical, Gas Transport & Storage, Hydrogen Mobility & Energy and Industrial Gas sectors as well as for applications in Refinery and Gas Gathering & Processing. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.SIX Swiss Exchange: BCHNAs the solar industry continues its impressive growth, Burckhardt Compression is poised to capitalize on new opportunities, supporting the global energy transition and driving sustainable growth.

